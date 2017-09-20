Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Lawrence

One person is under arrest after a Lawrence man was found dead about two miles from the University of Kansas campus. (KCTV5)

Lawrence police responded to the 2000 block of West 27th Terrace about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday on a reported shooting.

Responding officers located 26-year-old Bryce Holladay dead at the scene.

Steven Austin Drake III, 20, was taken into custody and booked in to the Douglas County Jail on one count of voluntary manslaughter.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS.

