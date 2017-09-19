Man dies following shooting near UMKC campus

Police say the homicide is Kansas City's 111th of 2017. (KCTV5)

Witnesses say they heard several gunshots in the area. (KCTV5)

A man is dead following a shooting at 50th Street and Troost Avenue on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene at about 10 p.m.

When they arrived they found a black man outside of the Troostwood Townhomes, across the street from the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus, and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A vehicle was towed from the scene.

UMKC Police issued an alert on Wednesday, informing students of the shooting and saying a person of interest was arrested and turned over to the Kansas City Police Department after being found in a campus parking lot.

Here is the UMKC statement:

"At approximately 10 pm on 9/19/17, the UMKC Police Department was contacted by the Kansas City Police Department regarding a homicide that occurred off campus, outside of the apartments on the east side of 50th Street and Troost Ave. The suspect was last seen leaving the scene going north on foot.

Shortly after 10 pm, the UMKC Police received a call regarding a suspicious individual in UMKC Parking Area 32 South, located at 52nd Street and Rockhill Road. The individual was taken into custody and turned over to KCPD as a person of interest in the homicide.

No further details are available at this time."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Police say the homicide is Kansas City's 111th of 2017. On Sept. 20, 2016, the city had recorded 86 homicides.

