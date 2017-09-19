Man dies following shooting at 50th, Troost

Witnesses say they heard several gunshots in the area. (KCTV5)

A man is dead following a shooting at 50th Street and Troost Avenue on Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene at about 10 p.m.

When they arrived they found a black man outside of the Troostwood Townhomes and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police do not have any suspects at this time but did tow a vehicle from the scene.

There's no additional information at this time about the victim or a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Police say the homicide is Kansas City's 111th of 2017. On Sept. 20, 2016, the city had recorded 86 homicides.

