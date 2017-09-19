Royals' mascot was in Mexico when earthquake hit - KCTV5

Royals' mascot was in Mexico when earthquake hit

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr was in Mexico Tuesday to promote baseball when the earthquake hit. 

He tweeted that he and the Minnesota Twins mascot made it safely after the quake struck. 

The earthquake has killed at least 140 people. 

It's Mexico's deadliest earthquake in 30 years. 

