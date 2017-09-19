Royals' mascot was in Mexico when earthquake hit

Kansas City Royals mascot Sluggerrr was in Mexico Tuesday to promote baseball when the earthquake hit.

He tweeted that he and the Minnesota Twins mascot made it safely after the quake struck.

The earthquake has killed at least 140 people.

It's Mexico's deadliest earthquake in 30 years.

Story time. Please follow along and share, I feel this is important. — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) September 20, 2017

Today, around 11:30am, I landed in Mexico City to help promote baseball here and work a telethon and visit a Children's Hospital tomorrow 2/ — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) September 20, 2017

here with @MLB_Mexico. Around 1:00ish I think, we were stuck in traffic on a bridge getting to our hotel. Something started to feel weird 4/ — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) September 20, 2017

The bridge started swaying back and forth and the buildings next to the highway were shaking and people began streaming out of buildings 5/ — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) September 20, 2017

To our left, we saw a building collapse and a huge cloud of smoke. Some panic had set in from us, our driver and the MLB people. 6/ — Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) September 20, 2017