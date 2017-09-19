Alex Gordon hits MLB's record-setting 5,694th HR of season

A Texas woman’s complaint about a cotton arrangement at Hobby Lobby has gone viral.More >
A teenage girl and a 3-year-old have died following a crash on Sunday. Police said the child died Monday evening.More >
The handwritten lawsuit says life inside the Jackson County Jail is pretty gross. The six men who filed the lawsuit say they want clean sheets, toothpaste and $30,000 of your tax money.More >
Parents in one Johnson County school district say they were horrified when they found out a staff member had an inappropriate conversation with their elementary school-aged children.More >
Kansas City police say a student is in critical condition following an altercation at Ruskin High School. A spokesperson for the school district said a parent legally entered the school and got into an argument with a student and another student. Police do not know the relationship between the victim or student. Officers also do not know how the student ended up in critical condition. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
Employees at a military hospital referring to infants as “mini Satans” and making a crude gesture toward an infant in a series of photos have gone viral online, and the backlash has been swift.More >
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
When Dan Bezzant heard what happened to his son at school Thursday, he broke down crying.More >
A man could spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to felony breach of privacy for mounting a pinhole camera in the window of a Gardner, KS woman.More >
Police in Kansas City have gathered at Brush Creek after a body was found in the area on Tuesday.More >
