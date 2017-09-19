One dead following motorcycle, bus wreck in Kansas City - KCTV5

One dead following motorcycle, bus wreck in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

One person has died following a wreck involving a motorcycle and a bus. 

The wreck happened about 7 p.m. at East 35th Street and Fremont Avenue. 

The motorcyclist was killed in the wreck. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

