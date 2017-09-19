Construction along Nieman Road slows down some businesses in Shawnee

Some Shawnee businesses say a road project is making it tough for their customers to reach them.

William Walker is the co-owner of Old Shawnee Pizza and he says the construction in the area of Nieman and Roger is an absolute mess.

"Right now, it's a big mud pit," Walker said. "People are kind of confused on where to pull in and where to be at to find our place."

Customers have to navigate a slow construction zone and a curvy gravel road to get to them. He says it's impacted business.

"Small business, I mean, we count our pennies," Walker said.

The city says the construction is part of its "Nieman Now" project. Step one is fixing flooding problems with four storm-water projects. Eventually, Nieman will become a three-lane road with a sidewalk on one side and a bike/pedestrian path on the other.

“We are committed to keeping Nieman road open," said Cynthia Moeller-Krass, the senior project engineer for the City of Shawnee. "We're working, weekly, if not daily with most of them on any issues they have because we don't want them to suffer needlessly through this."

Walker says the city has been helpful, as it has posted signs to let people know they're still open.

Roger Road, which leads in to Old Shawnee Pizza, will remain closed until Oct. 27.

The city says follow their signs to make your way into the restaurant in the meantime.

