Tyson puts proposed plant in Tonganoxie "on hold"

Tyson says they are putting a proposed plant "on hold" for Tonganoxie.

Tyson Foods Group Poultry President Doug Ramsey said the decision to put the plans on hold was made after Leavenworth County commissioners reversed their support on Monday.

The commission voted 2-1 to rescind a previous resolution in favor of issuing $500 million in industrial revenue bonds to help finance the project.

The resolution would have made the project eligible for an 80 percent property-tax reduction.

"We still have interest in Leavenworth County, but will prioritize the other locations in Kansas and other states that have expressed support," Ramsey said. "This is a good project that we are deeply passionate about. It’s important to the future of our company and our ability to serve our customers. We also believe it will be a significant boost – and not just economically – for the right community."

Once announced earlier this month, many residents in Tonganoxie voiced their opposition to the proposal.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest.