Police chase ends in Overland Park when suspect's car crashes

A police chase in Overland Park ended when the suspects car crashed at 83rd Street and Lowell Avenue. (KCTV5)

A police chase in Overland Park ended when the suspects car crashed at 83rd Street and Lowell Avenue.

A citizen initially called the truck into police when he was driving at a high speed on Interstate 435. The driver then took police on a chase that ended when he drove off of the road, up a hill, through some trees and ended when he smashed into a car right in a parking lot.

According to police, there was call after call of about a black truck driving erratically.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, Overland Park police and the Johnson County Sheriff's Office all received calls.

"It was my grandmother's car. She bought it a long time ago. I had the chance to buy it from her, and I put some money into it. Just wanted to keep it for sentimental reasons. When it got totaled, I didn't have it. Didn't think twice, I just went after the guy." David Schaible said.

The driver of the truck was taken into custody by police.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.