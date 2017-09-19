Metro cities compete for Amazon headquarters

The City of Independence is one of many cities providing support for the area's bid for Amazon's second headquarters. (AP)

The metro is already home to several Amazon fulfillment and sorting centers in Kansas City, KS, Lenexa and Edgerton. But now, local cities are setting their sights on something more ambitious.

The City of Independence is one of many cities providing support for the area's bid for Amazon's second headquarters.

Amazon's requirements state they only want one bid per metro area so this is a group project.

The Kansas City Development Council has worked daily on the metro area’s Amazon bid since the company announced its search a couple weeks ago.

Amazon plans to invest more than $5 billion to build and operate a new facility that's expected to employ up to 50,000 workers.

“It’s a really great opportunity for us all to bring the best of what we have together and put together a package that is really outstanding and appealing and stands out from all the other cities who are competing for this amazing opportunity," Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said.

Amazon says it's giving priority to metropolitan cities with more than one million people with access to an international airport and mass transit.

The company is expected to make their decision next year.

“The goal is to make sure we are telling Kansas City’s story, and Kansas City has a great story to tell. We think we have everything that any national headquarters would want," Kansas City spokesman Chris Hernandez said.

Bids are due Oct. 19.

