Student remains in critical condition following 'altercation' at Ruskin High School

Kansas City police say a student is in critical condition following an altercation at Ruskin High School.

A spokesperson for the school district said a parent legally entered the school and got into an argument with a student and another student.

Police do not know the relationship between the victim or adult.

A source tells KCTV5 a girl's father was with her in the counselor's office to discuss a domestic violence situation with her ex-boyfriend, when the ex-boyfriend walked by and the father exploded.

"It just happened," said Ruth Terrell-Lee, a school district spokesperson. "It was not planned. There was no intent. There was nothing for us to be concerned about until the incident occurred."

The school's two school-resource officers ran to the teen's aid and even the school counselor tried to intervene, but the boy was down on the ground in a matter of seconds.

No weapon was involved in the altercation.

Also on social media, many parents asked angrily why the school didn't send them an immediate text alert rather than wait hours to send home this letter.

Terrell-Lee said immediate alerts go out only when there is a danger to students.

