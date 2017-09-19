Police: Student in critical condition following 'altercation' at - KCTV5

Police: Student in critical condition following 'altercation' at Ruskin High School

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police say a student is in critical condition following an altercation at Ruskin High School. 

A spokesperson for the school district said a parent legally entered the school and got into an argument with a student and another student. 

Police do not know the relationship between the victim or adult.

Officers also do not know how the student ended up in critical condition. 

