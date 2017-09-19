Red Cross training more volunteers to head to hurricane-affected areas

The Red Cross is training more volunteers to head to hurricane-affected areas as soon as possible, and the need for those volunteers won’t end for a long time.

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma may be gone, but they certainly left their mark. The Red Cross says recovery could take months or even years.

On Thursday, about 50 more volunteers will undergo training, but they say that’s still not enough.

“We always need more volunteers. We know that these operations could go on for a while so we want to continue to train volunteers to not only respond to this but we know this isn't going to be the last disaster. We know Maria is out there and we have fires in the Kansas City area almost every day," Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Karla Long said.

Red Cross officials say the need for shelters has gone down so they’re preparing volunteers for the mass distribution of food and supplies to people affected by the hurricanes.

Volunteers are asked to deploy for at least two weeks.

