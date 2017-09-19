Family marks one year since shooting death of Independence teen

It's been one year since a Van Horn High School student died in a shooting on his way home from class.

One year later, the family of Javon Reilly wants to make sure he's not forgotten.

Jackie Reilly, Javon's mother, is planning a ceremony to mark the day Javon left school to walk to his home in Independence. Court documents state that Tymon Reed, 20, confronted Reilly.

Police say he then shot him just a few blocks from school.

"He was just walking," Jackie Reilly said. "He wasn't looking for trouble. He was a really great kid. He never stopped trying. He wanted to succeed at everything and make me happy."

The family is frustrated that Reed's trial has not started yet.

On Tuesday night, they're asking people to remember Javon and to help put an end to violence.

"I don't know why people have to pick up the guns," said Tierra Reilly, his sister. "It's nonsense."

