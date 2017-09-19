Operation BBQ Relief arrives in Florida to help in aftermath of Hurricane Irma

Operation BBQ Relief brings the gift of a warm, tasty meal to those struggling to recover from disaster. (Operation BBQ Relief)

Operation BBQ Relief brings the gift of a warm, tasty meal to those struggling to recover from disaster.

That calling took them to Texas after Hurricane Harvey and now to Florida to help in the aftermath of Irma.

Despite the hot and humid conditions, the crew is now cranking out thousands of meals a day in Florida. Between the two hurricanes, the organization has delivered over 400,000 meals total.

Right now, the food is being prepared where they're stationed south of Fort Myers and is being flown to residents in the Florida Keys.

Will Cleaver with Operation BBQ Relief said the need for meals is increasing and they don't expect it to slow down. He said they are in need of volunteers and donations to continue.

"It's now been 21 days since we left. The core group has been out and on deployment for a couple days in between. People are worn down and tired. We need your help and support. I can't emphasize that enough. We can't do this without people on the ground to get the meals out," Cleaver said.

The organization is now looking to team up with Heart to Heart to provide the hot meals to those receiving medical attention from the Heart to Heart team.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.