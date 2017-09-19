Police seek identity of four men who broke into Overland Park business

Police are seeking the identity of four men who broke into an Overland Park business last week. (OPPD)

Officers responded about 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 10 to the 9100 block of Metcalf Avenue.

Detectives say the suspects forced entry through a glass door. While inside the business, four men took cell phones and electronic devices.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8743 or contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

