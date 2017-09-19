Police seek identity of four men who broke into Overland Park bu - KCTV5

Police seek identity of four men who broke into Overland Park business

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Police are seeking the identity of four men who broke into an Overland Park business last week. (OPPD) Police are seeking the identity of four men who broke into an Overland Park business last week. (OPPD)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Police are seeking the identity of four men who broke into an Overland Park business last week.

Officers responded about 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 10 to the 9100 block of Metcalf Avenue.

Detectives say the suspects forced entry through a glass door. While inside the business, four men took cell phones and electronic devices. 

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8743 or contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.