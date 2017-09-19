Body found near Brush Creek in area of Volker, Paseo

The body was found before 10:45 a.m. near Volker Avenue and The Paseo. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City have gathered at Brush Creek after a body was found in the area on Tuesday.

The body was found before 10:45 a.m. near Volker Boulevard and The Paseo.

Officers have not said if the incident is considered suspicious.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.