Body found near Brush Creek in area of Volker, Paseo - KCTV5

Body found near Brush Creek in area of Volker, Paseo

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The body was found before 10:45 a.m. near Volker Avenue and The Paseo. (KCTV5) The body was found before 10:45 a.m. near Volker Avenue and The Paseo. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City have gathered at Brush Creek after a body was found in the area on Tuesday.

The body was found before 10:45 a.m. near Volker Boulevard and The Paseo.

Officers have not said if the incident is considered suspicious.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.