Nerf guns can pose serious eye risk, doctors warn

A teenage girl and a 3-year-old have died following a crash on Sunday. Police said the child died Monday evening.More >
A teenage girl and a 3-year-old have died following a crash on Sunday. Police said the child died Monday evening.More >
The handwritten lawsuit says life inside the Jackson County Jail is pretty gross. The six men who filed the lawsuit say they want clean sheets, toothpaste and $30,000 of your tax money.More >
The handwritten lawsuit says life inside the Jackson County Jail is pretty gross. The six men who filed the lawsuit say they want clean sheets, toothpaste and $30,000 of your tax money.More >
Parents in one Johnson County school district say they were horrified when they found out a staff member had an inappropriate conversation with their elementary school-aged children.More >
Parents in one Johnson County school district say they were horrified when they found out a staff member had an inappropriate conversation with their elementary school-aged children.More >
A Texas woman’s complaint about a cotton arrangement at Hobby Lobby has gone viral.More >
A Texas woman’s complaint about a cotton arrangement at Hobby Lobby has gone viral.More >
Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Boost Mobile store located at 6823 Longview Road in south Kansas City.More >
Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Boost Mobile store located at 6823 Longview Road in south Kansas City.More >
A 1-year-old boy died after his father left him alone in a steamy bathroom to treat his chronic cough, according to police.More >
A 1-year-old boy died after his father left him alone in a steamy bathroom to treat his chronic cough, according to police.More >
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
Kansas City police are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight.More >
Kansas City police are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight.More >
A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >
A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >
When Dan Bezzant heard what happened to his son at school Thursday, he broke down crying.More >
When Dan Bezzant heard what happened to his son at school Thursday, he broke down crying.More >