Man pleads guilty after placing pinhole camera in Gardner woman’ - KCTV5

Man pleads guilty after placing pinhole camera in Gardner woman’s window

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

A man will spend time behind bars after pleading guilty to felony breach of privacy for mounting a pinhole camera in the window of a Gardner, KS woman.

Justin Stearns accepted a plea deal from prosecutors that lowered the charge from a level eight felony to a level 10 felony.

In April, Stearns was arrested after a woman, in her early 20s, found a pinhole camera in her window and pointed in her direction.

The charges specify that the camera was installed "secretly" for the purpose of capturing her "nude or in a state of undress."

It's not clear yet whether any images were actually captured.

The dates listed in the charges suggest that the camera went up just a day before the woman found it.

