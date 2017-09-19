Tyson evaluates Leavenworth County chicken plant after officials' move

A spokesman says Tyson Foods Inc. is evaluating its options after local officials backed away from offering a key incentive for a planned chicken-processing plant in Leavenworth County. (KCTV5)

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Tyson spokesman Worth Sparkman said the company was disappointed in the Leavenworth County Commission's decision Monday.

The commission voted 2-1 to rescind a previous resolution in favor of issuing $500 million in industrial revenue bonds to help finance the project. The resolution would have made the project eligible for an 80 percent property-tax reduction.

The commission's vote came three days after a town hall meeting persuaded local legislators to oppose the project. From 2,000 to 3,000 people attended, and many objected to the project.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson has said the new plant would employ 1,600 workers.

