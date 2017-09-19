Residents voice opinion about what goes in at old Indian Springs Mall site

Residents in Kansas City KS will look at the next steps for the Indian Springs Mall on Tuesday. It's a project they've already shown they have strong feelings about. (KCTV5)

Residents in Kansas City KS will look at the next steps for the Indian Springs Mall on Tuesday.

It's a project they've already shown they have strong feelings about.

There was so much backlash about what should go in at the site that the city let the issue sit for awhile to let people come up with ideas. Now, city officials want to hear what those ideas are.

There will be a public meeting from 6-8 p.m. at the Kansas City, KS Public Schools Central Office located at 2010 N. 59 St.

Earlier this year, the city was about to hand the site over to a developer who was going to turn the area into office spaces. Residents, however, did not want this. They didn’t want to see the iconic site turned into something everyone couldn’t use.

City officials are hoping to move forward on some potential ideas brought up at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.