MSHP to adults: Child safety seats, seat belts are important

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Ad Council, and other safety advocates to commemorate National Child Passenger Safety Week.

The primary goal of this program is to remind all parents and other adults responsible for children traveling in motor vehicles of the importance of child safety seats and seat belts.

The numbers are shocking.

MSHP says in 2016 alone they issued more than 1,600 citations for children who weren’t properly restrained while riding in vehicles.

Beyond getting a ticket, a child’s safety is key.

Officials say children under the age of four should remain in a rear-facing car seat for as long as possible. They also say children between the ages of four and eight are required to ride in a booster seat.

After a child is out of the booster seat and until they turn 18, they are required to wear a seatbelt at all times. Officials also say it is always safer for children to ride in the back seat.

Parents are reminded that they can be ticketed without being cited for another violation if their child is not wearing a seatbelt.

Seatbelts are a primary law in both Kansas and Missouri.

National Child Passenger Safety Week lasts until Saturday.

