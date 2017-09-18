Burns & McDonnell asks for another chance on bid to build new Kansas City airport

The local engineering firm that lost out on the bidding to build a new Kansas City airport wants another chance. (KCTV5)

The local engineering firm that lost out on the bidding to build a new Kansas City airport wants another chance.

During an earlier news conference, Burns & McDonnell had the support of three top legal experts in the state of Missouri who agreed the hometown team should be reinstated.

Burns & McDonnell was one of two teams disqualified from the Kansas City International Airport selection process early on, and they're not going down without a fight.

"We believe we won the selection for the new airport but were erroneously disqualified after outside attorneys recommended we not be selected under the threat of litigation," said Ron Coker, senior vice president at Burns & McDonnell.

Even though Edgemoor beat out Aecom for the selection committees recommendation a couple weeks ago, Burns & McDonnell says it is not too late to fix the mistake.

"We also believe that the reasoning behind the disqualification is flawed and that our KCI hometown team financial appraisal not only complies with the cities master bond ordinates but might be the only one that complies with Missouri state law," Coker said.

Coker recommends the city consider two options:

Reject as legally unsound the selection committees disqualification of two of the proposers and fully reinstate all proposers for the selection process and let the City Council choose.

Restart the entire selection process after the election process the November.

KCTV5 reached out to the city for comment. The communications director referred us to a memo on their website from the selection committee that details their decision.

It is likely the City Council will vote on whether or not they approve Edgemoor to head the KCI project on Thursday.

