Jackson County inmates sue over jail conditions

The Jackson County Jail is targeted in a new lawsuit.

The handwritten lawsuit says life inside the Jackson County Jail is pretty gross. The six men who filed the lawsuit say sheets haven't been washed in more than six months.

"My sheets were tan back when I received them in March, which would originally have been "white," but now they are a dark brown and wish that I could send a non-exaggerated picture along with this complaint,” Jerry Bausby writes.

Bausby is in jail awaiting trial. He is accused of murdering and raping his own daughter. Prosecutors say he lured her to a hotel then smothered her to death.

Bausby is also irritated about toothpaste. He's been out of it "for the past two months." And he wants the court to know he's been ripped off.

"I'm actually owed about $30 worth of hygiene kits from my previous Jackson County Jail run-ins,” he writes.

Gerald Weidler informed the courts he tried to hand wash his sheets, but guards allegedly stopped him from air drying them on the railings.

It's unclear if he'll head to court for clean sheets first or his rap sheet. He's charged with rape.

Kylr Yust also joined the handwritten legal claim. He's the most infamous plaintiff. He's a suspect in the death and disappearance of two women. Their bones were found in a field.

The others face a terrible list of charges including, robbery, assault, kidnapping, rape, sodomy, murder and endangering the welfare of child.

The men seek declaratory and injunctive relief and $30,000, calling their living conditions cruel and unusual punishment.

The lawsuit joins a whole slew of other lawsuits where inmates are suing for taxpayers’ money, saying the jail is like living in a third world country.

And this is just what has been filed.

The mother of man who died strapped to a chair in the jail is considering her legal options. And the daughter of a woman who died of a heart attack and was given Tums says she'll sue too.

