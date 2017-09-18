Lenexa couple who moved to St. Thomas stranded on island after Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Maria's brute force doubled in strength as it barreled toward Caribbean islands already devastated by Hurricane Irma. (NASA/NOAA GOES Project)

Amy Lou and Jason Koch moved to St. Thomas from Lenexa in May.

The island was devastated by Hurricane Irma less than two weeks ago. They now fear for their lives and are begging for help to get off the island as the second hurricane in two weeks, Hurricane Maria, heads their way.

“This is horrific. We barely have cell coverage and can’t make calls. The island is devastated and we can’t find a way to get out," Koch wrote in part in a message to KCTV5 News.

The storm tore off rooftops and knocked out electricity. It also left behind a tremendous amount of debris, something that is of major concern as Hurricane Maria churns its way towards the already crippled island.

According to their friend, Spring Hill native Becky Lading, the couple is living in their home despite it being uninhabitable and using their car sparingly for air conditioning and to charge their phones.

“They do have minimal water. They do have some canned food. But everything is by candlelight," said Landing who has been working to get her friends off the island. “We had a potential private jet coming in yesterday. That fell through. We have another option that we’re trying to go with but at this point, time is running out.”

Hurricane Maria is expected to reach St. Thomas Tuesday night. It could be as strong as a Category 4 with wind gusts over 150 miles per hour.

“I have never in my life begged and pleaded. Today I did to still no solution. How can we put a man on the moon but we can’t rescue our own in a disaster,” Koch wrote.

“They have FEMA there. They have some other organizations that are helping,” said Lading. “I just don’t think it’s enough. I don’t think it’s enough attention via the media or government to actually put light on our US territories that are going to be impacted,” Lading said.

Amy Lou and Jason Koch have a commercial flight scheduled to leave on Thursday. However, take off depends on the devastation Hurricane Maria leaves behind.

