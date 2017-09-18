Prairie Village parents alarmed after learning of 'inappropriate' conversations staffer had with students

Parents in one Johnson County school district say they were horrified when they found out a staff member had an inappropriate conversation with their elementary school-aged children.

It happened not long after school started Corinth Elementary and a letter was sent home last week with parents.

The letter was sent home with parents of children who are in the after-school program run by Johnson County Parks and Recreation - and it left some parents uneasy.

In it, parents were told an adult was having inappropriate conversations with children and it stated that person was no longer there.

Parents told KCTV5 it left them with a lot of questions about what exactly happened.

KCTV5 reached out repeatedly to Johnson County Parks and Rec for an explanation on Monday, but they have not responded.

Prairie Village police say they were made aware of the situation by the school district, mainly as a formality.

The conversation, reportedly with sexual undertones, while disturbing did not constitute a criminal act in which charges would be filed.

