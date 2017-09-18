Without Berry, Reid says Chiefs safeties held their own against Philadelphia

Losing the heart and soul of your defense can be crushing.

That's what the Kansas City Chiefs experienced last week when all-pro safety Eric Berry was lost for the season due to injury.

But head coach Andy Reid said three players answered the call in this weekend's win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Murray had some big plays for us and so did Sorensen," Reid said. "His ability to blitz and sacrifice his body jumping over people was impressive.”

Like Superman, Sorensen flew towards Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. Sorensen and Eric Murray tied for the team lead with six tackles.

Sorensen was also able to get his hands on the Eagles quarterback three times.

“It’s a big part of Bob’s defense because they use him all over the place," Reid said. "He becomes a valuable piece.”

Reid also pointed towards to the leadership exhibited by safety Ron Parker.

"It was just a matter of the new guys settling down and just playing," Reid said. "I thought Parker did a nice job. He’s usually a quiet guy but he did a good job of just saying, 'relax we are going to be ok right here.' He took over and filled that role that Eric does with the defense.”