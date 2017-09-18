Police: Store employee attempting to help co-worker during robbery fatally shot by suspect

Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Boost Mobile store located at 6823 Longview Road in south Kansas City.

The shooting happened just east of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

People who work at neighboring businesses say they've been told this fatal shooting started as a robbery.

Kansas City police sergeant Kari Thompson said a female employee was being robbed in the store.

A male employee who was leaving for the day observed the female employee and the suspect.

Police say the man confronted the suspect, but the male was shot by the suspect following a struggle. He was declared dead on scene.

"This is an awful situation of many awful situation we have had in our city," Thompson said.

The initial call was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

