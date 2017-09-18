Police ID employee killed in Kansas City cellphone store robbery

Authorities say a Kansas City cellphone store employee was killed when he rushed to the aid of a co-worker.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Alejandro E. Castillo of Kansas City.

The shooting happened Monday at the Boost Mobile store located at 6823 Longview Road in south Kansas City.

People who work at neighboring businesses say they've been told this fatal shooting started as a robbery.

Kansas City police sergeant Kari Thompson said a female employee was being robbed in the store.

Castillo, an employee at the store was leaving for the day and observed the female employee and the suspect.

Police say Castillo confronted the suspect, but he was shot by the suspect following a struggle. He was declared dead at the scene.

"This is an awful situation of many awful situation we have had in our city," Thompson said.

Castillo's family came to the scene briefly about 8 p.m. Monday to speak with police and left with them.

At the other end of the strip mall at Longview and Blue Ridge, the staff at an adult care center wondered if they had seen the killer. They saw a man walking up to the Boost store and thought it was suspicious how his hoodie was drawn so tightly that only his eyes were visible.

"All we heard was a lot of commotion," witness Jasmine Chapman said. "You put the hood on, you pull the string, it covers your face up to like this."

Police haven't said yet if that man matches the description of the murder suspect. But they are pleading for any information on the murder of a man whose only crime was trying to help.

The initial call was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

It's the 110th homicide in Kansas City so far in 2017.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.