One dead following shooting in south Kansas City business

Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Boost Mobile store located at 6823 Longview Road in south Kansas City.

The shooting happened just east of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

People who work at neighboring businesses say they've been told this fatal shooting started as a robbery.

The initial call was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

