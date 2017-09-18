Manny’s seeks permission for city to allow valet parking

On Monday, the parking policy review board gave Manny's the green light to operate a valet on Thursday and Friday nights and all day on Saturday. (KCTV5)

For many, parking in the Crossroads District is a major concern, and that is why one local business says they'll be adding valet parking to help its customers access their restaurant.

Some say you're better off walking than trying to find a parking spot in the Crossroads District.

“If you get here early for lunch, like 11 a.m. like I do, then you get lucky. But if you come like after 11:30 a.m., you could walk several blocks," customer Trey Debose.

On Monday, the parking policy review board gave Manny's the green light to operate a valet on Thursday and Friday nights and all day on Saturday. The city says they’re also working on a permanent valet policy for the entire city.

“You know we’ve got the hospitality. We’ve got the affordability part down. Now, we need to work on accessibility. And this victory today is something that we really have needed for the last six months to a year," Manny’s general manager David Lopez said.

The city says new parking meters will replace old ones in a few weeks. They’re also talking with businesses about shared parking opportunities. In the future, they’ll look at ways to turn over more parking spaces.

Lopez says they’ll work together with the Jacobson to introduce valet parking.

“We’re going to kind of be working together to work that circular area down Central and down Wyandotte to kind of keep that loop going. And other businesses will be looking to join in the future as well," Lopez said.

Manny's hopes to begin offering valet parking early next month. They also have other plans in the works to help relieve parking stress.

