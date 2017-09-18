Owners: Mission Bowl's location in Mission will not reopen

Mission Bowl caught fire at 10:42 a.m. on April 3, 2015. (KCTV5)

Two years after a devastating fire, Mission Bowl will be closing its location in the 5300 block of Martway Street.

The business announced on its Facebook page Monday afternoon that it would close after 59 years in business in that location.

"Due to recent circumstances beyond our control, we will not be able to rebuild Mission Bowl," owners Beverly and Mike O'Donnell said in the posted letter. "This has been one of the hardest situations we've had to experience."

Mission Bowl caught fire at 10:42 a.m. on April 3, 2015.

It opened in Mission in 1956 and was owned by the same family for three generations.

The Mission Bowl 'n Olathe will continue to operate in its location in Olathe.

