Leavenworth County officials back off incentive for Tyson chicken plant

Local officials have backed away from offering a key incentive for a planned Tyson Foods Inc. chicken-processing plant in Leavenworth County. (KCTV5)

Local officials have backed away from offering a key incentive for a planned Tyson Foods Inc. chicken-processing plant in Leavenworth County.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Leavenworth County commissioners said Monday that they're no longer prepared to issue industrial revenue bonds for the $320 million project south of Tonganoxie.

The commission voted 2-1 to rescind a previous resolution favoring $500 million in bonds to help finance the project. The resolution would have made the project eligible for an 80 percent property-tax reduction.

The commission's vote came three days after a town hall meeting persuaded local legislators to oppose the project. From 2,000 to 3,000 people attended, and many objected to the project.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson announced its plans earlier this month and said the new plant would employ 1,600 workers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.