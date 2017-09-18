KCPD search for missing, endangered man

Darry Penrice, 70, was last seen about 5 p.m. Saturday, in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Garfield Avenue. (KCPD)

Authorities in Kansas City are searching for a missing man who they believe to be endangered.

Darryl Penrice, 70, was last seen about 5 p.m. Saturday, in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Garfield Avenue.

Penrice is described as being 6-foot tall and weighing 255 pounds. Police do not know what clothing he was wearing when he went missing.

Police say Penrice may have dementia as well as several other medical issues.

Anyone with information about Penrice is asked to call the KCPD Missing Person Unit (816) 234-5136.

