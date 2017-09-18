KCPD find missing, endangered man - KCTV5

KCPD find missing, endangered man

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Darry Penrice, 70, was last seen about 5 p.m. Saturday, in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Garfield Avenue. (KCPD) Darry Penrice, 70, was last seen about 5 p.m. Saturday, in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Garfield Avenue. (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities in Kansas City say they have found a man they believed to be missing and endangered.

Darryl Penrice, 70, had been last seen at about 5 p.m. Saturday, in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Garfield Avenue.

At about 12:43 p.m. Monday, police announced they had found Penrice and that he was safe.

Authorities say Penrice may have dementia as well as several other medical issues.

