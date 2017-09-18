2-alarm fire rips through home at 48th, Euclid

The fire broke out about 3 a.m. at a house near 48th Street and Euclid Avenue. (KCTV5)

Flames caused heavy damage at a Kansas City home early Monday morning.

The fire broke out about 3 a.m. at a house near 48th Street and Euclid Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully evolved in smoke and flames and the house was upgraded to a two-alarm fire.

Officials have not said if anyone was inside the home when the fire started.

No firefighters were hurt while battling the flames.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No other homes were affected by the flames.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.