2-alarm fire rips through home at 48th, Euclid

Five people have been hospitalized, including a 3-year-old, after a Sunday afternoon crash.More >
A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >
Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.More >
A 19-year-old died in a crash that happened on southbound K-7 on Friday evening.More >
Stephen Colbert has started the 2017 Emmy Awards with a musical number. The musical bit included cameos from the "This Is Us" cast, a nod to "Stranger Things" and "A Handmaid's Tale" as well as an appearance from Chance the Rapper.More >
Family members of the man found dead in a vehicle at KCI Airport said they were let down by two police departments.More >
A Detroit-area teacher has been placed on leave after an 11-year-old boy said he was physically forced out of his chair during the Pledge of Allegiance.More >
Five young people from Kansas City have been charged in connection with beating a Domino's Pizza delivery man with a bat earlier this week.More >
Thieves crashed a truck into an Independence liquor store and stole its ATM early on Sunday.More >
