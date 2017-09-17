Update: 3-year-old dies following Sunday crash on I-435 that killed teen

Emely Raudales had just turned 16 the day before the wreck. (Submitted)

A teenage girl and a 3-year-old have died following a Sunday crash.

Police said the three-year-old died Monday evening.

Geovanny Raudales is currently being treated at the North Kansas City Hospital, while Raudales' daughter, Emely, died from her injuries.

Emely Raudales had just turned 16 the day before the wreck. She and her father were on their way to a friend's house to have birthday cake.

The crash involved four cars and happened around 3:50 p.m. on E. 23rd Street Trafficway at the ramp for northbound Interstate 435.

Kansas City police rescued a dog out of one of the cars that was involved in the crash.

A black dodge pickup was going northbound on the exit ramp from I-435 to 23rd St. when it rear-ended a gray Toyota SUV, which had been stopped at a red light.

The impact forced the SUV into the intersection where it struck an eastbound red Hyundai passenger car and an eastbound brown Dodge pickup.

The Hyundai was redirected into a metal traffic signal pole in the median.

The driver of the pickup has been taken into custody.

Two other people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of the teen who died. To donate, click here.

