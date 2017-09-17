Teen dies, 3-year-old in critical condition after crash on 23rd at I-435

A teenage girl has died and four others, including a 3-year-old, have been hospitalized after a Sunday afternoon crash.

The crash involved four cars and happened around 3:50 p.m. on E. 23rd Street Trafficway at the ramp for northbound Interstate 435.

Police say the 3-year-old is in critical condition.

The teen girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

Kansas City police rescued a dog out of one of the cars that was involved in the crash.

A black dodge pickup was going northbound on the exit ramp from I-435 to 23rd St. when it rear-ended a gray Toyota SUV, which had been stopped at a red light.

The impact forced the SUV into the intersection where it struck an eastbound red Hyundai passenger car and an eastbound brown Dodge pickup.

The Hyundai was redirected into a metal traffic signal pole in the median.

The driver of the pickup has been taken into custody.

Two other people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Kansas City Police Department is still on the scene investigating. Because of that, 23rd will be closed for a while.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

KC Police just rescued a dog out of one of the cars involved. pic.twitter.com/wFNkKHIljB — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) September 17, 2017

Bad crash at 23rd St. and I-435. Police say a driver struck several vehicles coming off the 435 exit ramp. Multiple injuries. pic.twitter.com/TgBnBkZmZE — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) September 17, 2017

