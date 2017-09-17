3-year-old dies following crash on I-435 that killed teen - KCTV5

3-year-old dies following crash on I-435 that killed teen

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
A teenage girl and a 3-year-old have died following a crash on Sunday. Police said the child died Monday evening.
Emely Raudales had just turned 16 the day before the wreck. (Submitted) Emely Raudales had just turned 16 the day before the wreck. (Submitted)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A teenage girl and a 3-year-old have died following a crash on Sunday.

Police said the child died Monday evening. 

Geovanny Raudales is currently being treated at the North Kansas City Hospital, while Raudales' 16-year-old daughter, Emely, died from her injuries. 

Emely Raudales had just turned 16 the day before the wreck. She and her father were on their way to a friend's house to have birthday cake. 

The crash involved four cars and happened around 3:50 p.m. on East 23rd Street Trafficway at the ramp for northbound Interstate 435.

Kansas City police rescued a dog out of one of the cars that was involved in the crash. 

A black dodge pickup was going northbound on the exit ramp from I-435 to 23rd St. when it rear-ended a gray Toyota SUV, which had been stopped at a red light. 

The impact forced the SUV into the intersection where it struck an eastbound red Hyundai passenger car and an eastbound brown Dodge pickup.

The Hyundai was redirected into a metal traffic signal pole in the median. 

The driver of the pickup has been taken into custody.

Two other people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of the teen who died. To donate, click here.

