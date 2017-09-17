3-year-old dies following crash on I-435 that killed teen

Emely Raudales had just turned 16 the day before the wreck. (Submitted)

A teenage girl and a 3-year-old have died following a crash on Sunday. Police said the child died Monday evening. (Eric Smith/KCTV)

Geovanny Raudales is currently being treated at the North Kansas City Hospital, while Raudales' 16-year-old daughter, Emely, died from her injuries.

Emely Raudales had just turned 16 the day before the wreck. She and her father were on their way to a friend's house to have birthday cake.

The crash involved four cars and happened around 3:50 p.m. on East 23rd Street Trafficway at the ramp for northbound Interstate 435.

Kansas City police rescued a dog out of one of the cars that was involved in the crash.

A black dodge pickup was going northbound on the exit ramp from I-435 to 23rd St. when it rear-ended a gray Toyota SUV, which had been stopped at a red light.

The impact forced the SUV into the intersection where it struck an eastbound red Hyundai passenger car and an eastbound brown Dodge pickup.

The Hyundai was redirected into a metal traffic signal pole in the median.

The driver of the pickup has been taken into custody.

Two other people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of the teen who died. To donate, click here.

