3-year-old, 4 people hospitalized after crash on 23rd at I-435

Five people have been hospitalized, including a 3-year-old, after a Sunday afternoon crash.

Two of the people in the hospital are in critical condition.

The crash involved four cars and happened around 3:50 p.m. on E. 23rd Street Trafficway at the ramp for northbound I-435.

Kansas City police rescued a dog out of one of the cars that was involved in the crash.

A black Dodge truck with an American flag on the back came off the exit ramp and ran a red light.

The left lane he was in was a left turn only. It's unclear if he was trying to go straight or turn left.

That driver hit several cars, which may have also struck each other.

The driver of the pickup has been taken into custody.

The Kansas City Police Department is still on the scene investigating. Because of that, 23rd will be closed for a while.

No other information is available at this time.

KC Police just rescued a dog out of one of the cars involved. pic.twitter.com/wFNkKHIljB — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) September 17, 2017

Bad crash at 23rd St. and I-435. Police say a driver struck several vehicles coming off the 435 exit ramp. Multiple injuries. pic.twitter.com/TgBnBkZmZE — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) September 17, 2017

