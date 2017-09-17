Thieves crash truck into liquor store, steal ATM

Thieves crashed a truck into an Independence liquor store and stole its ATM early on Sunday.

It happened at KC Liquors on US-40 in Independence around 6:30 a.m.

Surveillance footage shows a dark blue or black truck with three hooded men inside.

“It makes me sad,” said store owner Tessa Orr. “It just makes me sad.”

Orr has owned KC Liquors for 20 years. She said, over time, the location has evolved into a rough area, plagued by crime.

With Arrowhead Stadium so close by, and the Chiefs home opener going on, Sunday should have been a good day for business.

“This has been my livelihood, raising three kids as a single mom,” said Orr. “Not only does it affect me, but my employees count on their paychecks every week.”

The owners marked the building with a “No Trespassing” sign and are having someone keep an eye on it at all hours until everything is fixed.

Orr is waiting on the insurance company to check out the damage.

She’s not sure when she’ll be able to reopen.

