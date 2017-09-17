Thieves crash truck into liquor store, steal ATM

A 19-year-old died in a crash that happened on southbound K-7 on Friday evening.More >
A 19-year-old died in a crash that happened on southbound K-7 on Friday evening.More >
Family members of the man found dead in a vehicle at KCI Airport said they were let down by two police departments.More >
Family members of the man found dead in a vehicle at KCI Airport said they were let down by two police departments.More >
The blaring, grinding noise jolted the American diplomat from his bed in a Havana hotel. He moved just a few feet, and there was silence. Soon came the hearing loss, and the speech problems.More >
The blaring, grinding noise jolted the American diplomat from his bed in a Havana hotel. He moved just a few feet, and there was silence. Soon came the hearing loss, and the speech problems.More >
Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.More >
Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.More >
Five young people from Kansas City have been charged in connection with beating a Domino's Pizza delivery man with a bat earlier this week.More >
Five young people from Kansas City have been charged in connection with beating a Domino's Pizza delivery man with a bat earlier this week.More >
President Donald Trump retweeted an edited video Sunday morning that showed him swinging a golf club and appearing to hit his former presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.More >
President Donald Trump retweeted an edited video Sunday morning that showed him swinging a golf club and appearing to hit his former presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.More >
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >
A man visiting Las Vegas from North Wales jumped into the Hoover Dam and successfully swam from the Arizona side to the Nevada side.More >
Two Overland Park police detectives were pepper sprayed and struck after attempting to make a felony theft arrest.More >
Two Overland Park police detectives were pepper sprayed and struck after attempting to make a felony theft arrest.More >
Color no one surprised: These days, even a new crayon name draws criticism.More >
Color no one surprised: These days, even a new crayon name draws criticism.More >