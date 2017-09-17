Encore for Kareem Hunt as Chiefs rookie shines in second half

It was a rough start for Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt had just eight yards on five carries in the first half as the Chiefs were limited to six points in the opening half by a stout Eagles defense.

Things changed in the second half, which saw the Chiefs score 21 second half points in the team's 27-20 win.

After the Philadelphia Eagles had gained their first lead of the game at 10-6, Hunt’s 53-yard touchdown gallop put the Chiefs back in the lead at 13-10.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who finished with 333 passing yards, responded. He guided the Eagles on a 10-play, 44-yard drive that was capped off by a 40-yard field goal.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wrapped up a big day with a 15-yard touchdown reception that featured him hurdling into the end zone, helping the Chiefs regain the 20-13 lead. Kelce’s touchdown came after a Chris Jones interception, caused by a blitz from Daniel Sorensen and tipped pass by Justin Houston.

Jones had three sacks in the game along with that interception. As a defense, the Chiefs had six sacks in the game and 10 tackles for loss. Houston had one sick and three tackles for loss.

Hunt was featured prominently on the drive that put the game away. He scored from two yards out to extend Kansas City’s lead to 27-13.

Hunt finished the game with 81 yards on the ground and 28 rushing yards.

Alex Smith followed the season opener with another solid game, finishing with a 113.8 quarterback rating. Under pressure most of the day, he had 251 yards and finished 21-of-28 with that touchdown to Kelce.

With the game tied at 13-13, Smith made a key third down conversion with his legs, eluding pressure and picking up five yards when he needed four.

Kelce had 103 receiving yards and his 44-yard reception in the first quarter set up Kansas City’s initial score of the game.

Tyreek Hill was held reasonably in check by the Eagles offense. He had 49 yards on offense.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.