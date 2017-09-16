Family, community says goodbye to Kara Kopetsky

On Saturday, memorial services were held so family members and the community could say goodbye to Kara Kopetsky.

You'll never forget Kopetsky's name or face.

For the decade she was missing, her family worked tirelessly to keep her story out there.

Now that they've found her, they’re thanking the community for standing by them all these years.

It was as much a goodbye for the community as it was for her family.

“I really wish I would've got to see her grow up, become the woman I knew she could be, the woman that I saw her becoming, with all that strength,” said her father Michael Kopetsky.

Kopetsky's life was taken too soon, but every stage was celebrated on Saturday.

There were symbols from her childhood; artwork, toys, and so many photos.

The family clings to memories, as well as hope.

“We know that this is not the end,” said Rhonda Beckford, her mother. “We know that Kara is in heaven and we're going to see her again.”

Kara Kopetsky touched a lot of people’s lives. On Saturday, the room was full of people who cared about her and her family.

Now that the search to find her is over, it’s hard to know what comes next.

“The relentless pursuit of finding Kara is finally coming to an end,” said Reverend Dr. Ben Lee, Kara's youth pastor. “This one singular storyline has been a dominating, pulsing, all-consuming mission for many people in this room. So, where do we go from here?”

The first step was saying goodbye and remembering her for who she was, as well as thanking God for how she touched each and every one of our lives.

“The life, the strength, the laughter of Kara Kopetsky,” said Reverend Lee. “Amen.”

Saturday was one step in the right direction, in terms her family of coping with the loss.

However, they now want justice for Kara.

