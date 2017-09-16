11 injured after Porsche runs into crowd at Boise car show

A 19-year-old died in a crash that happened on southbound K-7 on Friday evening.More >
A 19-year-old died in a crash that happened on southbound K-7 on Friday evening.More >
Five young people from Kansas City have been charged in connection with beating a Domino's Pizza delivery man with a bat earlier this week.More >
Five young people from Kansas City have been charged in connection with beating a Domino's Pizza delivery man with a bat earlier this week.More >
Color no one surprised: These days, even a new crayon name draws criticism.More >
Color no one surprised: These days, even a new crayon name draws criticism.More >
Family members of the man found dead in a vehicle at KCI Airport said they were let down by two police departments.More >
Family members of the man found dead in a vehicle at KCI Airport said they were let down by two police departments.More >
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.More >
Police in Cleveland say a woman stabbed her boyfriend several times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter.More >
We’re experiencing a September heatwave and it turns out that Kansas City residents spend a higher percentage of their paycheck than most people to cool their homes. Here’s why.More >
We’re experiencing a September heatwave and it turns out that Kansas City residents spend a higher percentage of their paycheck than most people to cool their homes. Here’s why.More >
A man who has been arrested more than 530 times in Nashville, Tennessee, was taken into custody again Wednesday night. Robert Brown, 48, is now facing public intoxication and trespassing charges.More >
A man who has been arrested more than 530 times in Nashville, Tennessee, was taken into custody again Wednesday night. Robert Brown, 48, is now facing public intoxication and trespassing charges.More >
Two Overland Park police detectives were pepper sprayed and struck after attempting to make a felony theft arrest.More >
Two Overland Park police detectives were pepper sprayed and struck after attempting to make a felony theft arrest.More >
A man who volunteered to fight fires is instead accused of starting one - then waiting for someone else to report the flames.More >
A man who volunteered to fight fires is instead accused of starting one - then waiting for someone else to report the flames.More >
A 23-year-old man has died after being shot at 80th and Troost on Wednesday.More >
A 23-year-old man has died after being shot at 80th and Troost on Wednesday.More >