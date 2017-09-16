11 injured after Porsche runs into crowd at Boise car show

Preliminary information shows that a driver of a gray Porsche was accelerating rapidly as he left the car show parking lot going onto East Overland Road. The vehicle lost control and crashed into several pedestrians on the sidewalk. (KBOI Staff Photo)

A vehicle involved in a car show crashed into a crowd of pedestrians Saturday morning.

Boise Police say 11 people were injured. Six were transported to the hospital by ambulance and five went by private vehicle.

Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to the scene at the Cars and Coffee event near Overland and Entertainment just before 11 a.m.

Preliminary information shows that a driver of a gray Porsche was accelerating rapidly as he left the car show parking lot exiting onto East Overland Road. The vehicle lost control and crashed into several pedestrians on the sidewalk.

An investigation into the crash is underway and the driver of the Porsche is cooperating.

Overland Road is closed at this time while officers continue to investigate.

