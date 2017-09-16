Family of man found dead in KCI parking lot says police departments let them down

Family members of the man found dead in a vehicle at KCI Airport said they were let down by two police departments.

They said that two police departments knew their loved one was missing.

The missing man’s body was discovered eight months later after airport police alerted officers to a vehicle that was emitting a foul odor.

It has been an emotional journey for the man’s family.

“Whenever they told me how they found him, I just, my heart breaks just thinking about him,” said Carolina Potter.

Overcome with emotion, she explained the journey she’s endured to find her missing husband.

“Every dead body found, I was calling the police department and asking if it was my husband,” she said. “Nobody should have to go through this.”

Randy Potter was found dead in the parking lot at Kansas City International Airport earlier this week.

The family said he was there for eight months.

Police ruled his death a suicide.

His two children are grieving the loss and searching for comfort and understanding.

“Knowing what happened and how long he sat,” said daughter Nichole Potter, “it’s disgusting.”

The family said they filed a missing persons report in January at the Lenexa Police Department. At the time, they also searched the airport parking lot and notified airport police.

Potter was in his work vehicle and the company reported it stolen.

His wife said she was promised by airport police that if the vehicle was there, it would be found.

“My husband could have been found in the first -- I want to be very generous -- in the first week,” she said. “It’s eight months later. Me and my kids, my family, my friends. It’s been the worst time ever not knowing.”

The family even hired a former police detective after he went missing. The former cop said authorities could have done more.

“These family members feel that they’re responsible because they didn’t check it because they felt the responsibility was on the police department and the officials there at the airport,” said Lester Underhill, private investigator. “It didn’t happen and it’s ridiculous.”

On Friday evening, the city released a statement that said:

“The City of Kansas City and its Aviation Department express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Randy Potter. We wish them peace during this difficult time. We are working with all parties to determine the facts involved, including SP Plus, which manages the 25,000 parking spaces at Kansas City International Airport.”

KCTV5 News also reached out to the Lenexa Police Department but has yet to hear back from them.

The family has hired an attorney.

