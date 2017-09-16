19-year-old dies in Friday crash on K-7

A 19-year-old died in a crash that happened on southbound K-7 on Friday evening.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. just south of 83rd Street.

Derek Jacob Drennon was passing traffic on the right shoulder in his 2016 Ford Edge as he was headed northbound when his vehicle sideswiped a 2013 Ford Edge, which was also going north.

Drennon then went across the median and the SUV rolled over, which ejected him from the vehicle.

Drennon’s SUV then hit a 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor that was southbound on K-7 in the left lane. Debris from that impact hit a 2015 Ford Fusion that was in the right lane.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was injured. The remaining individuals involved in the crash were not injured.

Southbound K-7 was closed for hours after the accident. It reopened by 10 p.m.

Drennon was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.