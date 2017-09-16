Neighbors on alert following weekend shooting inside Quality Hil - KCTV5

Neighbors on alert following weekend shooting inside Quality Hill area

Posted: Updated:
(Eric Smith/KCTV) (Eric Smith/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning. 

The shooting happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the area of 12th and Pennsylvania.

Officers went to the area after someone called and said they heard shots in a parking garage. 

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have identified the man as Del Lee Osborne. 

According to Quality Hill management, it could be a self-defense case. 

The shooter parked his vehicle in a lot and fired those fatal shots after he says a man tried to steal his car. Police would not confirm if Osborne attempted to break into a vehicle. 

Online police reports show in the past few months there have been several violent crimes in the area and more break-ins.

Neighbors who park their vehicles in the parking lot say it’s concerning.

“It’s getting pretty scary," said Austin Danner, who heard the shots. "I thought I was a decent neighborhood and I still think it is but it’s wild what’s happening lately.”

The man who fired the shots does not live in Quality Hill.

A man was detained at the scene for questioning, but not arrest has been made. 

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.