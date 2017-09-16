Neighbors on alert following weekend shooting inside Quality Hill area

Kansas City police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the area of 12th and Pennsylvania.

Officers went to the area after someone called and said they heard shots in a parking garage.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police have identified the man as Del Lee Osborne.

According to Quality Hill management, it could be a self-defense case.

The shooter parked his vehicle in a lot and fired those fatal shots after he says a man tried to steal his car. Police would not confirm if Osborne attempted to break into a vehicle.

Online police reports show in the past few months there have been several violent crimes in the area and more break-ins.

Neighbors who park their vehicles in the parking lot say it’s concerning.

“It’s getting pretty scary," said Austin Danner, who heard the shots. "I thought I was a decent neighborhood and I still think it is but it’s wild what’s happening lately.”

The man who fired the shots does not live in Quality Hill.

A man was detained at the scene for questioning, but not arrest has been made.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.