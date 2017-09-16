Man killed in shooting near 12th, Pennsylvania - KCTV5

Man killed in shooting near 12th, Pennsylvania

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight. 

The shooting happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the area of 12th and Pennsylvania. 

Officers went to the area after someone called and said they heard shots in a parking garage. 

When officers arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle who had died from an apparent gunshot wound. He is described as a white man in his 20s. 

A man was detained at the scene for questioning. 

No other information is available at this time.

