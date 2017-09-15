Overland Park police search for suspect, second suspect in custody after attacking officers

Two Overland Park police detectives were pepper sprayed and struck after attempting to make a felony theft arrest.

At about 4:15 p.m., detectives were attempting to arrest a female and male suspect for felony theft at a retail establishment in the 11500 block of W. 95th St. when both suspects resisted arrest.

The female suspect struck and pepper sprayed the detectives before she was taken into custody.

A male suspect ran from the scene.

Other detectives chased the male suspect on foot until they lost sight of him near the southwest corner of 95th St. and Quivira Rd.

Police conducted a perimeter search of the area, but they were unable to locate the male suspect.

The male suspect at large is a 19 to 22-year-old black male, 6'0'', thin build, wearing blue jeans and a red and white plaid shirt.

The female suspect was taken to jail.

Three detectives were injured and were treated for their injuries at a nearby hospital.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.