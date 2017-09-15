USS Hornet veterans get grand welcome at Hallmark for reunion

Whoever said grown men can’t cry hasn’t met 94-year-old WWII veteran Ken Brock.

“What did I think?" Brock said, tearing up. "I almost cried. That’s what I thought."

The flag-waving crowd of Hallmark employees spared no expense when it came to welcoming over 60 veterans of the USS Hornet.

“It was the second most touching thing I’ve had happen to me in my 94 years," Brock said.

This was the 69th consecutive reunion for those who served on the aircraft carrier.

It included veterans from WWII, The Korean War, Vietnam War, and even those who helped recover the astronauts from the first Apollo space mission

Stan Hergott, 92, was also one of them.

“We weren’t too good at the beginning," he said. "A matter of fact, we almost rammed our sister ship."

Hallmark helped bring the group to Kansas City for the first time for their reunion.



After the grand welcome, veterans got a tour of the headquarters.

“I think it’s important that this company allows us to do that as a proud supporter of the military," said Shawn Clark, the chair of the Military Interest Group at Hallmark.

Although the veterans may not have known each other during the war, each reunion allows the old friends to reminisce.

“Well, we didn’t know one another on the ship because he was hiding under the flight deck," Hergott said jokingly.

In total, the group will have spent four days in Kansas City.



Other activities planned are a banquet, a memorial service, a BBQ dinner and a tour of the WWI Museum.

